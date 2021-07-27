Colts camp gets underway Wednesday

Colts City opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday and camp begins a half hour later with the opening parade, featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The stage is set for the Indianapolis Colts to get back on the field.

Fans are allowed to attend Colts Camp at Westfield's Grand Park this year - something they've not been able to do in two years.

Players began arriving Tuesday, and our Dave Calabro was there. Click on the media player to see his report.

If you're going, you just need to download a free ticket. There's a $5.00 parking charge.

Face masks are optional, but there will be a dedicated mask-required section for high-risk fans.

Colts City opens at 8 a.m. Wednesday and camp begins a half hour later with the opening parade featuring the Budweiser Clydesdales.

What other people are reading: