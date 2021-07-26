Colts head coach tests positive for COVID-19

The Colts organization said Frank Reich is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated against the virus.

The Colts organization said Reich is asymptomatic and currently quarantining outside of the Grand Park Sports Campus.

"I'm excited for training camp, however I'm disappointed I won't be there with the team as we start. I'm fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I'm asymptomatic. I'm feeling well and I'm looking forward to returning as soon as I'm medically cleared," Reich said in a news release.

The Colts' first training camp practice of 2021 will take place Wednesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at Grand Park in Westfield.

Reich has a 28-20 record as the Colts' head coach through three seasons.