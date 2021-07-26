Hoosiers to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday, July 26

Lilly King will look to defend her gold medal in the women's 100-meter breaststroke final later tonight on NBC.

TOKYO, Japan — More than 600 athletes are representing the United States at the Tokyo Olympics and a significant number of them are from Indiana.

Here are the Hoosier athletes to watch on Monday, July 26 (Note: All dates and times listed are in eastern time):

Lilly King - Swimming

Lilly King will try to defend her Rio Games gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke Monday evening.

King easily advanced through preliminaries and semi-finals on Sunday placing second in the semi-final with a time of 1:05.40. She now moves onto the final which will air live on NBC at 10:27 p.m.

During the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, Lilly King swam the fastest 100-meter breaststroke in the world in the past four years with a time of 1:04.72.

Mariel Zagunis - Sabre fencing

Notre Dame graduate Mariel Zagunis defeated Canada's Gabriella Page 15-3 on Sunday. Zagunis is the most decorated U.S. fencer. She'll be competing for another medal in Women's Sabre starting at 5 a.m.

Fencing will be available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app.

Zagunis went to her first Olympics in 2004, when she was upgraded from a replacement athlete and went on to become the first U.S. fencer in 100 years to claim a gold medal. She defended that gold medal in 2008 and added bronze medals in 2008 and 2016.

Joe Schroeder - Rugby

Schroeder, a Cathedral High School graduate from Westfield, made the U.S. Men's roster for Tokyo earlier this month.

The USA starts pool play Monday against Ireland. South Africa and Kenya are also in Pool C. Pool matches are available to stream on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports mobile app beginning at 3:30 a.m. ET.

The Ireland/USA match is scheduled to be shown on delay on the NBC Sports Network at 11 p.m. ET

The USA match with South Africa will be on NBCSN on delay early Tuesday, at 1:30 a.m. ET