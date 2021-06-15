x
Olympics

Meet the Hoosiers going for gold at this year's Olympics

These are the Hoosiers who have qualified for the Olympics and there may be more to come.
Credit: AP
Sarah Hildebrandt of the U.S. celebrates with an American flag after defeating Venezuela's Betzabeth Arguello to win gold in their women's 53kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Olympic Team is chock-full of talented Indiana residents, and more Hoosiers are hopeful they'll be added to the mix. 

More than 600 athletes will represent the United States in Tokyo later this summer and a number of them are from Indiana. 

Hoosiers have dominated in diving and swimming. These trials are now over but more trials in other events are just getting started. Track and field trials just began and two Hoosiers have already earned their spot on Team USA. Plus, South Bend's Skylar Diggins-Smith was announced to have made it on Team USA's women's basketball team. 

Meet the athletes from Indiana below and check back as more may be added later.  

RELATED: Meet the Hoosiers representing Team USA at the Paralympic Games

Basketball

Skylar Diggins-Smith - South Bend

Credit: AP
Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith drives to the lane during the second half of a WNBA basketball first round playoff game against the Washington Mystics, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Skylar Diggins-Smith will be on the court with some of the most decorated stars of international basketball shooting for Team USA’s seventh consecutive gold medal. 

The U.S. squad has a combined 19 FIBA World Cup gold medals, making it one of the most experienced teams in the world.  

Diggins-Smith was part of the team that won the first-ever FIBA 3x3 World Cup in 2012. The guard is a four-time WNBA All-Star now playing with the Phoenix Mercury. 

She will turn 31 in Tokyo and there's no doubt she's hoping to get gold for her birthday this year. 

Cycling

Chloé Dygert -Brownsburg

Credit: AP
United States' Chloe Dygert pedals during the women elite race, at the road cycling World Championships in Harrogate, England, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Chloé Dygert was born in Indianapolis, graduated from Marian University and now calls Brownsburg home. 

She qualified for the Olympics with a win in a time trial at the 2019 world championships. She was positioned to be a favorite to take gold. However, while she was trying to defend her world title last September, Dygert was in a crash that caused her to suffer a leg injury. She hasn't raced since. 

Her road to Tokyo has been rough. But still, she's slated to compete in the time trial and road race at the Olympics, giving her a chance to make a long-awaited comeback. 

Coryn Rivera - Marian University

Credit: AP
United States' Coryn Rivera competes during the women's elite event, at the road cycling World Championships, in Imola, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Coryn Rivera earned 72 national championship titles across four disciplines: road, track, cyclocross, and mountain bike. She's also the first-ever American to with the Tour of Flanders.

Now, she's off to the Olympics where she'll compete with Chloé Dygert in the road race. 

Felicia Stancil - Marian University

Felicia Stancil will make her Olympic debut in BMX racing later this summer. The Lake Villa, Illinois resident went to Marian University and finished second in the 2019 world cup series rankings. 

Foil Fencing

Nick Itkin - University of Notre Dame

Nick Itkin is one of Team USA's top men's foil fencers. He took the fencing world by storm beating some of the world's top fencers. Itkin is recently qualified for his first Olympic Games where he will compete both individually and in a team event. 

Itkin is a junior at Notre Dame. He's won two individual NCAA titles and two team titles for Notre Dame.   

Swimming

Michael Brinegar - Bloomington

Indiana University's Michael Brinegar punched his ticket to Tokyo during the U.S. Olympic Trials. He hit the wall finishing in second place at the trials with a time of 7:49.94 in the 800m freestyle earning him a spot in the Olympics.

He also came out on top in the 1500m freestyle at the trials completing the U.S. Olympic Swimming Team. 

Drew Kibler - Carmel

Credit: AP
Drew Kibler checks his time after competing in a men's 100-meter freestyle semifinal during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Drew Kibler finished third in the men's 200 freestyle with a time of 1:45.92. He's the first Carmel swimmer to ever reach the Olympics.

Kibler's time, his personal best, ensures he'll be part of the United States' 4x200-meter freestyle relay team in Tokyo. Kibler currently represents Longhorn Aquatics and the University of Texas.

Jake Mitchell - Carmel

Credit: AP
Jake Mitchell reacts after his lone men's 400 freestyle qualifying heat during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Another Carmel alum, Jake Mitchell, swam a 400-meter freestyle time trial with no one else in the pool. After he finished second in the event finals, his time wasn't fast enough to meet the Olympic standard. He had until June 27 to improve his time to meet the FINA standard of 3:4

As Mitchell reached for the wall to finish the trial, the crowd in Omaha roared as his time showed on the scoreboard - 3:45.86 - fast enough to earn his spot on the Olympic team. Mitchell, who swims for the University of Michigan but came home to Carmel to train for the summer, splashed the water in the pool before putting his hands to his face as the accomplishment sunk in.  

RELATED: What’s in the water? 2 Carmel swimmers head to Olympics for the 1st time

Mitchell told NBCSports Tuesday night that he took inspiration from Kibler's performance into his time trial.

“We’re such good friends,” Mitchell said. “To see him make it, I knew I had to make it as well. I knew I could.”

Lilly King - Evansville

Credit: AP
Lilly King reacts after winning the women's 100 breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Lilly King clocked the fastest time in the world in the past four years in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:04.72.  

She is headed back to the Olympics to defend her Rio gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke. She finished first in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials and added a second-place finish to Bloomington training partner Annie Lazor in the 200 breaststroke on Friday.

Blake Pieroni - Chesterton

Credit: AP
United States' Blake Pieroni starts in his men's 100m freestyle heat at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Blake Pieroni made his second Olympic team after bringing medals home from Rio in 2016 while he swam for Indiana University. 

Pieroni and fellow IU grad Zach Apple both made the Tokyo roster in the 100 freestyle. Pieroni, from Chesterton, finished third, gaining him a spot on the relay where he earned a gold medal in Rio. 

Zach Apple- Indiana University 

Credit: AP
Caeleb Dressel hugs Zach Apple after winning the men's 100 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Zach Apple, who transferred to IU from Auburn, finished second at trials and will swim the event in Tokyo, along with the 4X100 freestyle relay. 

RELATED: 3 IU swimmers clinch spot in Tokyo Olympics

Annie Lazor- Indiana University 

Credit: AP
Annie Lazor after winning the women's 200 breaststroke during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Annie Lazor, who trains at Indiana University, made it through to the finals with a second-place finish to Lilly King.

It was Lazor's final chance to make this year's team. And at age 26, she's the oldest first-time U.S. Olympian in swimming in 17 years, according to NBC Sports.  

Diving

Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon - Indiana University 

Credit: AP
United States' Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco perform a dive during the men's synchronized 3-meter springboard preliminaries at the FINA Diving World Cup Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon will represent IU in the synchronized 3-meter springboard competition in Tokyo. 

Hixon, a 2018 IU graduate, won a silver medal in the event at the Rio Olympics five years ago. He finished tenth in the individual 3-meter event.

Capobianco, this year's 3-meter NCAA champion, will be making his first Olympics appearance.

The duo won handily with 1,289.27 points. Greg Duncan and Grayson Campbell took second at 1,168.80. Hixon and Capobianco capped off their list with a forward 4 1/2 somersault tuck that earned 90.6 points for a dive with a 3.8 degree of difficulty.

Jessica Parratto - Indianapolis, Indiana University

Credit: AP
United States' Jessica Parratto competes during the women's 10-meter platform diving preliminary round in the Maria Lenk Aquatic Center at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Jessica Parratto, a 2019 Indiana University graduate, will head to her second Olympics as part of a synchronized 10-meter platform team with Delaney Schnell. 

Parratto finished seventh in the synchronized 10-meter and tenth in the individual 10-meter events at the Rio Olympics in 2016.  Schnell dives at the University of Arizona. 

Parratto and Schnell were consistent throughout the final round, finishing with 930.00 points. Katrina Young, who made the Olympic team in 2016, and Murphy Bromberg finished second at 888.54.

Brandon Loschiavo - Purdue University

Credit: AP
United States' Brandon Loschiavo competes during the semifinals of the men's 10m platform diving competitions at the World Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Friday, July 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Purdue's USA Diving and NCAA champion Brandon Loschiavo will join the U.S. Olympic Team at the Tokyo Olympics.

This will be his very first Olympic Games. He will compete in the 10-meter. 

Loschiavo is a five-time national champion and would like to become a diving coach. He is majoring in mass communications at Purdue and plays the ukelele. 

Tyler Downs - Fishers, Purdue University

17-year-old Tyler Downs, a Purdue recruit from Fishers, is the youngest member of Team USA.

"The cheers were insane. It's so cool to hear all of that," Downs said after qualifying in the 3-meter springboard. "I came in with no expectations, just to have fun, dove my best and ended up on the Olympic team!" 

In the 3-meter springboard, Downs and Capobianco both secured their ticket to Tokyo by besting the three-time Olympian and gold medalist from Noblesville, David Boudia.

RELATED: Several divers from Indiana headed to Tokyo for Team USA

Track and Field

Rachel Dincoff - Waterloo

Credit: AP
Rachel Dincoff competes during the finals of women's discus throw at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Rachel Dincoff, of Waterloo, Indiana, qualified for the Olympics with a clutch throw in the women's discus final at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday.

Dincoff struggled in the early rounds but hit 61.63m with her fifth throw to move into qualifying position.  

This was an emotional moment for the Auburn University alum who, with this throw, punched her ticket to Tokyo.

She took third-place, finishing behind first-place finisher American record holder Valarie Allman and second-place finisher Micaela Hazlewood.

RELATED: Indiana athlete qualifies for Olympics with clutch throw in women's discus final

Micaela Hazlewood - Linton

Micaela Hazlewood added more than six feet to her lifetime best to finish second at 62.54m.

Credit: AP
Valarie Allman, first, center, Micaela Hazlewood, second and Rachel Dincoff, third, left, stand on the podium after competes after the women's discus throw at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Volleyball

Annie Drews - Elkhart

Purdue University's Annie Drews has been on Team USA since 2017. Since then she's dominated the game. She was named Most Valuable Player at the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, Best Opposite at the FIVB World Cup, and USA Volleyball’s Female Indoor Player of the Year

Wrestling 

Sarah Hildebrandt - Granger 

Credit: AP
Sarah Hildebrandt of the U.S. celebrates with an American flag after defeating Venezuela's Betzabeth Arguello to win gold in their women's 53kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Sarah Hildebrandt overpowered Victoria Anthony to qualify for her first Olympic Games. She swept the finals with two wins, 12-2 and 10-0. 

She's been on the U.S. world team three times and earned a number of medals for her dominant performances. 

With this win, Hildebrandt will have the opportunity to represent Granger, Indiana, at the Tokyo Games. 

Kayla Miracle - Culver

Credit: AP
Kayla Miracle of the United States celebrates holding a U.S. national flag after winning gold in the women's 62kg freestyle wrestling final bout at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Best. Birthday. Ever. The day after Kayla Miracle's 25th birthday, she qualified for her first Olympic Games. 

She went to Culver Academy in Indiana where she qualified for state by competition against boys. Since then she's taken home a slew of wins including three consecutive U.S. Open championships.

Other Hoosier Hopefuls

The U.S. Olympic Trials are still going on. More Hoosiers could soon make the Olympic team. These are some of the Hoosiers to keep an eye out for in the coming days as they vie for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team. 

Men’s Basketball 

Gordon Hayward 

  • Hometown: Brownsburg, Indiana
  • College: Butler University
  • NBA: Charlotte Hornets

Myles Turner

  • Indiana Pacers

Malcolm Brogdon  

  • Indiana Pacers

Track and Field

Kam Garrett - High jump

  • High School: Lawrence Central, just graduated

Lynna Irby - 400m hurdles

  • Hometown: Indianapolis

Andy Bayer 

  • Hometown: Leo, Indiana 

Rugby

Joe Schroeder 

  • Hometown: Westfield

