'Colts FanDuel Fan Pass' ticket packages on sale

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and FanDuel Sportsbook are launching some special ticket packages for fans.

The $200 "Colts FanDuel Fan Pass" includes four regular season games and $100 in FanDuel site credits.

There are two ticket packages available:

, including Seattle, Tennessee, the New York Jets and New England. Pack B, including the Los Angeles Rams, Houston, Jacksonville and Las Vegas.

Tickets will be in the terrace level and people will get their ticket assignments 48 hours before each game.

The FanDuel credits will be received in $25 increments the week of each game. Fans will need to be 21 and older to purchase one of the packages.

Colts FanDuel Fan Pass members also will have priority for 2021 playoff tickets and 2022 season tickets locations.