Irsay reacts to NFL announcement that COVID outbreaks could cause some games to be forfeited

If a game is canceled because of an outbreak among unvaccinated players and it can't be rescheduled, the team could be forced to forfeit.

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Football League notified teams Thursday about a decision that could have major playoff implications this season.



The league office said If a game is canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players and the game can't be rescheduled, the team with the outbreak will be forced to forfeit.

Players on both teams would lose their paychecks for that game

According to reports, the Indianapolis Colts have one of the lowest vaccination rates in the league. Team owner Jim Irsay said Thursday they are now above 50%.

Irsay admits there could be new worry if games are now on the line.



“There is always a concern level. I think that myself and Chris (Ballard) and Coach (Frank Reich), we’re doing everything we can, including some team leaders, to try to get everyone vaccinated. It’s professional football, we’re here to win."

"I know what it means to get into a position to possibly win and have something go sideways on you, like an injury and this is somewhat similar to that. How heartbreaking it is and I don’t want to see us get in that position. It’s always tough to win in the National Football League. It’s hard to win and it’s really hard to win big. It’s just because of reasons like this. You have to make choices and you have to decide," Irsay added.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league doesn’t not anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within 18-week regular season.

“As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

“If a game can’t be rescheduled and is canceled due to a COVID outbreak among non-vaccinated players on one of the competing teams, the team with the outbreak will forfeit and will be deemed to have played 16 games for purposes of draft, waiver priority, etc,” Goodell said in the memo.