Police searching for Kokomo woman charged in death of 10-month-old

Nicole Groleau is charged with battery with death of a person under 14 years old and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 years old.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 30-year-old Kokomo woman is charged in the death of a 10-month-old.

Police were called April 25 around 1 a.m. to a home in the 1600 block of Rue Royale North for an unresponsive infant. Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff's Department started CPR on the baby until medics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The coroner ruled the death of 10-month-old Ace Groleau a homicide.

Police investigated the death and arrested Nicole Groleau for battery with death of a person under 14 years old and two counts of battery resulting in bodily injury to a person under 14 years old.

Her bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Nicole Groleau or has additional information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. A person might also qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.