Teen hospitalized by MIS-C throws first pitch at Indians’ game

Richard Barnes was diagnosed with a rare and dangerous COVID-19 complication found in kids.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Riley patient took the pitcher’s mound Saturday at the Indians’ game to throw out the first pitch.

Richard Barnes was diagnosed with MIS-C, a rare and dangerous COVID-19 complication found in kids.

The Rushville teen spent months recovering and is thankfully doing better.

On Saturday, he was thrilled to represent his hometown team in a sport that he loves.

He’s also wanted to bring more awareness of to the rare COVID-19 complication.

“If your kids have had COVID or they are starting to feel sick, make sure you get them to the doctors and get them some help because you never know what it could be. It could be MIS-C or it could be nothing,” Barnes said.

Richard has been playing baseball since he was four and was cleared to start playing again last April.