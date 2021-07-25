Lost tubers missing since Saturday night rescued on Whitewater River

First responders are taking this opportunity to remind people to plan ahead before taking part in a recreational activity and to share that plan with someone.

MILTON, Indiana — First responders in Wayne County rescued two tubers more than seven hours after their tube ripped on Whitewater River and they became stranded.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said Jesse Mohler, 42, and Shawna Mohler, 53, both of Spiceland, were tubing on Whitewater River at around 10:46 p.m. Saturday when their tube got caught up in a dam and the tube ripped.

The pair got in touch with a family member to pick them up. But the family member said they never arrived and were not able to recontacted.

Wayne and Fayette County deputies, conservation officers, the Richmond Fire Department Drone Team and the Butler County Ohio Aviation Unit went to the area of Pennville Road, north of the Fayette-Wayne County Line, at around 12:20 a.m. to start searching for the two tubers.

At around 7:15 a.m., conservation officers who were using a drone found Shawna and Jesse near Whitaker Road and Neuman Lake Road and helped the couple get safely to the shore.

They were unfamiliar with the area and because it was dark out, they were unable to find their way out of the river bank. Neither Shawna nor Jesse were injured in the incident.

Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter is using this instance to remind people to plan ahead before taking part in a recreational activity.

He says the public should make a plan and share it with someone else. Then let them know what you'll be wearing, the vehicle you drive and the locations of your outdoor plans.

"Just as importantly, know your limitations and be prepared for changing conditions," Retter said in a Facebook post. "A means of communication such as a cellphone or other electronic devices are routine, but may not always be reliable."



He also advises recreationists to tell a friend or family member when they can expect to hear from them.