Indy's Burger Battle returns for 9th year

INDIANAPOLIS — Nine restaurants are participating in the 9th annual Indy's Burger Battle put on by Building Tomorrow.

The 10-day event started Friday, July 23 and runs through Aug. 1.

People can buy a $40 "burger passport" that will give them two sliders at participating restaurants. Then, they can vote on their favorite burger.

Building Tomorrow will award a people's choice and critic's choice award.

"There's also a new category this year for best veggie burger," said Gaby Douglas with Building Tomorrow. "Three restaurants at least will be offering veggie alternatives so vegetarians can get in on the fun too."

The money raised from the Burger Battle goes towards Building Tomorrow's mission of providing education to children in Uganda.

Last year, Building Tomorrow raised $28,000 to support basic education in Uganda.

"Our priority has always been getting kids in rural areas of Uganda education," Douglas said. "Basically, the motto for burger battle is eat sliders, support education and crown the best burger in town and I think a lot of people can get on board with that."

The participating restaurants are: