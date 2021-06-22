Colts will practice with Panthers this summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will have joint practices with the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 Colts Training Camp.
The practices will be at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. The joint practices with the Panthers will be Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 in advance of the teams’ preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Colts' second and third preseason games will be on the road against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.
The Colts last preseason joint practice was with the Browns in 2019.
This will be the team's third year having preseason at Grand Park. In 2017, the city of Westfield and the Colts announced a 10-year partnership. Practice was held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season.
The Colts will announce the rest of the 2021 Training Camp schedule, including practice days and times, themed days and fan activities, next week.
2021 Indianapolis Colts schedule:
Preseason Week 1: Aug. 15 vs. Carolina Panthers (1 p.m.)
Preseason Week 2: Aug. 21 at Minnesota Vikings (8 p.m.)
Preseason Week 3: Aug. 27 at Detroit Lions (7 p.m.)
Week 1: Sept. 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks (1 p.m)
Week 2: Sept. 19: vs. Los Angeles Rams (1 p.m.)
Week 3: Sept. 26 at Tennessee Titans (1 p.m.)
Week 4: Oct. 3 at Miami Dolphins (1 p.m.)
Week 5: Oct. 11 at Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m.)
Week 6: Oct. 17 vs. Houston Texans (1 p.m.)
Week 7: Oct. 24: at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. WTHR)
Week 8: Oct. 31 vs. Tennessee Titans (1 p.m.)
Week 9: Nov. 4 vs. New York Jets (Thursday Night Football, 8:20 p.m.)
Week 10: Nov. 14: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m.)
Week 11: Nov. 21 at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m.)
Week 12: Nov. 28: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m.)
Week 13: Dec. 5: at Houston Texans (1 p.m.)
Week 14: Dec. 12 BYE
Week 15: Dec. 18/19: vs. New England Patriots (TBD)
Week 16: Dec. 25: at Arizona Cardinals (8:15 p.m.)
Week 17: Jan. 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m.)
Week 18: Jan. 9 at Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m.)