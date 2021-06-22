Colts will practice with Panthers this summer

The Colts will announce the rest of the 2021 Training Camp schedule, including practice days and times, themed days and fan activities, next week.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will have joint practices with the Carolina Panthers during the 2021 Colts Training Camp.

The practices will be at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. The joint practices with the Panthers will be Thursday, Aug. 12 and Friday, Aug. 13 in advance of the teams’ preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts' second and third preseason games will be on the road against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

The Colts last preseason joint practice was with the Browns in 2019.

This will be the team's third year having preseason at Grand Park. In 2017, the city of Westfield and the Colts announced a 10-year partnership. Practice was held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

2021 Indianapolis Colts schedule: