Woman accused of stealing nearly $250,000 from estate of fallen Terre Haute police officer

Josie Huff is accused of taking the money from the son of Ofc. Rob Pitts, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Thousands of dollars were stolen from the son of fallen Terre Haute Ofc. Rob Pitts, state police said Thursday.

Josie Huff, the boy's mother and guardian, is accused of taking more than $248,000 from her son's estate.

It's been more than three years since Pitts was killed in the line of duty as he responded to a murder investigation. His son, Dakota, was just five years old at the time.

Indiana State Police began a theft investigation earlier this year after receiving information that funds may have been misappropriated from the estate.