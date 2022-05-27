IMPD: East Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 dead

Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday near 42nd & Mitthoeffer.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after an east side shooting left one person dead.

It happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the 10100 block of Tinton Court, which is just northeast of East 42nd Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

Police haven't shared many details, but an IMPD spokesperson confirms officers responding to a report of a shooting found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s).

The victim has been pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as additional information becomes available.