Juveniles apprehended for allegedly pointing gun at Avon school bus

Police said the seventh- and eighth-grade students on the bus were taken home safely.

AVON, Ind. — Police in Avon are investigating after receiving a report of a gun that was allegedly pointed at a school bus Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Avon Community Schools told 13News suspects allegedly pointed something that looked like a gun at a bus that had seventh- and eighth-grade students on board in the Austin Lakes neighborhood.

Police officers responded after the Hendricks County Sheriff's Department received reports that juveniles were pointing a firearm in the neighborhood. The suspects believed to be responsible were apprehended, according to police.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, police said.

The school bus route was completed and officials said all students on board were safe.