Here's how to watch the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500

In central Indiana, NBC's broadcast will start at 7 p.m., with the green flag scheduled to wave around 8:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be open at full capacity for the Indianapolis 500 for the first time since 2019.

With only 10,000 more grandstand tickets available, this year's race is expected to be the highest Indy 500 attendance in 20 years, besides the sold-out 100th running in 2016. Parking has already sold out.

Race Day schedule

6 a.m. - IMS gates open to public

- IMS gates open to public 9 a.m. - Cars to Pit Lane

- Cars to Pit Lane 9-10 a.m. - Borg-Warner trophy march to the Yard of Bricks

- Borg-Warner trophy march to the Yard of Bricks 10:30 a.m. - Cars to grid on front stretch

- Cars to grid on front stretch 11:47 a.m. - Driver introductions

- Driver introductions 12:18 p.m. - Invocation and national anthem

- Invocation and national anthem 12:35 p.m. - Singing of "Back Home Again in Indiana"

- Singing of "Back Home Again in Indiana" 12:45 p.m. - Waving of the green flag

Local coverage

WTHR's race coverage will begin at 5 a.m. Sunday. We'll be on the air until noon in central Indiana.

The race is not expected to air live on TV in Indianapolis.

NBC coverage

Outside of the local TV market, NBC's pre-race coverage will start at 11 a.m. The broadcast will run until 4 p.m.

Because tickets are still available for the race, there will be a blackout in the local TV market while it's live.

There is, however, a chance IMS would allow the race to be broadcast live in Indianapolis, especially if it's a sellout crowd in person.

NBC's primetime race coverage in central Indiana begins at 7 p.m., with the green flag expected to wave around 8:30 p.m.

PHOTOS: Indianapolis 500 winners 1/105

2/105

3/105

4/105

5/105

6/105

7/105

8/105

9/105

10/105

11/105

12/105

13/105

14/105

15/105

16/105

17/105

18/105

19/105

20/105

21/105

22/105

23/105

24/105

25/105

26/105

27/105

28/105

29/105

30/105

31/105

32/105

33/105

34/105

35/105

36/105

37/105

38/105

39/105

40/105

41/105

42/105

43/105

44/105

45/105

46/105

47/105

48/105

49/105

50/105

51/105

52/105

53/105

54/105

55/105

56/105

57/105

58/105

59/105

60/105

61/105

62/105

63/105

64/105

65/105

66/105

67/105

68/105

69/105

70/105

71/105

72/105

73/105

74/105

75/105

76/105

77/105

78/105

79/105

80/105

81/105

82/105

83/105

84/105

85/105

86/105

87/105

88/105

89/105

90/105

91/105

92/105

93/105

94/105

95/105

96/105

97/105

98/105

99/105

100/105

101/105

102/105

103/105

104/105

105/105 1 / 105