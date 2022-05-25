Security plan for Indy 500 'a year in the making'

Local and state state officials gathered Wednesday to discuss safety concerns ahead of race day.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — We're just three days away from the Indianapolis 500, and there was a meeting Wednesday where keeping fans safe was the topic.

IMPD and other officials gathered at the AES Indiana building on Monument Circle to address safety concerns ahead of race day.

IMPD said their officers and safety partners would maintain a strong presence, both at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway throughout the duration of the race, as well as around greater Indianapolis as events happen throughout the weekend.

Police said staffing has been adjusted ahead of race festivities.

"I can't stress enough that these are not situations where the public safety heads got together a couple weeks ago and said 'what can we do this year?' This is a year in the making," said Josh Barker, IMPD deputy chief of operations.

Safety officials emphasized there are no current threats to the community. They added people participating in 500 Festival events should plan early and stay prepared.

What other people are reading: