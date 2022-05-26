Only 8 of 17 Indy Parks pools to open next week

Staffing shortages and planned maintenance will keep nine of the department's pools closed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks announced Thursday, less than half of its pools will initially be open for the summer this year.

The department runs a total of 17 pools, but only eight of them will open June 4 due to staffing shortages and previously planned maintenance. Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd said additional pools could open later this summer.

"Out of the remaining nine pools, we will continue to evaluate staffing levels and ways to get them up and running this summer," Boyd said. "I am so grateful to our entire team for their efforts to train new and returning staff and their commitment to get our parks ready for an enjoyable pool season."

Here are the pools that will open June 4:

Bethel Park

Ellenberger Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park

Indy Island Aquatic Center

Perry Park

Thatcher Park

Willard Park

Today @IndyMayorJoe joined by Director Boyd, @CristaCarlino, and Jordan Elder, Indy Parks Senior Manager of Aquatics announced Indy Parks FREE pool memberships and the first wave of pool openings for the summer season! ☀️ Learn more: https://t.co/LPSrmhmnNo pic.twitter.com/Vjch9OvbZY — Indy Parks🌲 (@IndyParksandRec) May 26, 2022

Gustafson Park's pool is undergoing maintenance but could open after July 4. Krannert Park's pool and family center will be remodeled and closed for the summer.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Marion County residents will have free admission to all pools with a pool pass. The pass will be available beginning next week at any Indy Parks Family Center or pool location. The customer Service Center at Riverside Regional Park will also have them. Adult residents will need a state-issued ID to get a pool pass. Passes will be valid through the summer.

Starting June 4, the eight pools will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.