Only 8 of 17 Indy Parks pools to open next week

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks announced Thursday, less than half of its pools will initially be open for the summer this year.
The department runs a total of 17 pools, but only eight of them will open June 4 due to staffing shortages and previously planned maintenance. Indy Parks Director Phyllis Boyd said additional pools could open later this summer.
"Out of the remaining nine pools, we will continue to evaluate staffing levels and ways to get them up and running this summer," Boyd said. "I am so grateful to our entire team for their efforts to train new and returning staff and their commitment to get our parks ready for an enjoyable pool season."
Here are the pools that will open June 4:
- Bethel Park
- Ellenberger Park
- Frederick Douglass Park
- Garfield Park
- Indy Island Aquatic Center
- Perry Park
- Thatcher Park
- Willard Park
Gustafson Park's pool is undergoing maintenance but could open after July 4. Krannert Park's pool and family center will be remodeled and closed for the summer.
Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Marion County residents will have free admission to all pools with a pool pass. The pass will be available beginning next week at any Indy Parks Family Center or pool location. The customer Service Center at Riverside Regional Park will also have them. Adult residents will need a state-issued ID to get a pool pass. Passes will be valid through the summer.
Starting June 4, the eight pools will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Indy Parks is still hiring lifeguards, pool managers and other summer positions. To see available jobs, click here.