Indy Parks increasing pay for summer aquatic positions

INDIANAPOLIS — Teenagers and adults looking for a summer job will get a chance to earn even more with Indy Parks. The city is increasing pay for aquatic positions.

Lifeguards will make $15 per hour, a $2 jump from last year and a $5 increase from 2016. Cashiers ($13 per hour), head lifeguards ($15.75 per hour), and pool managers ($16.50 per hour) are receiving similar pay increases.

Indy Parks is looking to fill 400 positions and is offering a sign-on and referral bonus. Last year, Indy Parks struggled to fill lifeguard positions.

Those interested need to submit all hiring paperwork and register for trainings by May 7. To apply, click here.