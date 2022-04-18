'Safe Summer' program returns to Indianapolis parks this summer

It's the fourth year for Safe Summer, which creates safe, supervised recreation options for youth.

INDIANAPOLIS — A program to keep Indianapolis teens safe and out of trouble will return this summer.

This is the fourth year for the Safe Summer program in Indianapolis.

The city will be working with partner organizations to create free activities for kids between the ages of 13 and 18.

"We know that families across our community deserve safe, supervised options for their teenagers to help them be productive, and stay in a positive, interactive environment," said Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Judith Thomas.

Safe Summer programming will be available every Friday from June 10 through Aug. 5 at Washington, Riverside and Garfield parks in Indianapolis.

Activities in previous years have included basketball, boxing, painting and educational “know your rights” sessions. The program gives teens structure and support, including mentorship with leaders in the community.

You can find how to get involved here.