IndyParks is looking to fill more than 400 summer jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks and Recreation is looking to fill more than 400 summer jobs.



The department is supporting a citywide "Hire Indy Youth" campaign. Some of the positions include lifeguards, camp counselors, cashiers and food program coordinators.

The jobs offer starting pay between $10 and $15 an hour.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said he is confident the jobs will be filled.



"We know there are a lot of good candidates out there," Hogsett said. "We also know there are a lot of young people looking for jobs."



New summer employees can get a $100 bonus after working 100 hours. Existing employees can get the bonus for referring a new hire.

To be eligible for the bonuses, applications and paperwork must be turned in by May 7.

You can see the jobs listing and apply here.

Today, Indy Parks staff joined @IndyMayorJoe, City-County Council President @VoteVop, and other community stakeholders to kick off Hire Indy Youth week, a Project Indy campaign to demonstrate the importance of helping youth find employment. Apply ➡ https://t.co/1xwn6cl7aS pic.twitter.com/tWT9Smd4xn — Indy Parks🌲 (@IndyParksandRec) April 25, 2022