IndyParks is looking to fill more than 400 summer jobs

Some of the positions include lifeguards, camp counselors, cashiers and food program coordinators.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks and Recreation is looking to fill more than 400 summer jobs.

The department is supporting a citywide "Hire Indy Youth" campaign. Some of the positions include lifeguards, camp counselors, cashiers and food program coordinators.

The jobs offer starting pay between $10 and $15 an hour.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said he is confident the jobs will be filled.

"We know there are a lot of good candidates out there," Hogsett said. "We also know there are a lot of young people looking for jobs."

New summer employees can get a $100 bonus after working 100 hours. Existing employees can get the bonus for referring a new hire.

RELATED: Indy Parks raises lifeguard pay to $13 in hiring push

To be eligible for the bonuses, applications and paperwork must be turned in by May 7.

RELATED: 'Safe Summer' program returns to Indianapolis parks this summer

You can see the jobs listing and apply here.

