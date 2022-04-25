IndyParks is looking to fill more than 400 summer jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks and Recreation is looking to fill more than 400 summer jobs.
The department is supporting a citywide "Hire Indy Youth" campaign. Some of the positions include lifeguards, camp counselors, cashiers and food program coordinators.
The jobs offer starting pay between $10 and $15 an hour.
Mayor Joe Hogsett said he is confident the jobs will be filled.
"We know there are a lot of good candidates out there," Hogsett said. "We also know there are a lot of young people looking for jobs."
New summer employees can get a $100 bonus after working 100 hours. Existing employees can get the bonus for referring a new hire.
To be eligible for the bonuses, applications and paperwork must be turned in by May 7.
You can see the jobs listing and apply here.
