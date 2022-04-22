Downtown Indy, Inc. president and CEO steps down

“Recently, I’ve been contemplating what is next for me and what is best for this organization. I couldn’t in good conscience leave this organization during a global health crisis, and I felt that the continuity of leadership would be helpful through the pandemic and what became a recovery of our ultimate devastation of Downtown," Seiwert said. "Now, though, I feel we are recovering, and it’s time for me to consider my next chapter more fully. It’s time for new leadership, and I’m excited about what is to come for DII and Downtown’s post-pandemic prosperity and transformation."