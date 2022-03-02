Parking meter rates going up in downtown Indy, Broad Ripple

Meter rates will change from $1.50 to $1.75 per hour beginning April 1, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Parking around downtown Indianapolis and Broad Ripple is about to cost drivers more.

Meter rates will change from $1.50 to $1.75 per hour beginning April 1, 2022.

It is the first parking meter increase since 2012 and will affect the downtown core area, Massachusetts Avenue and in Broad Ripple. Those areas represent about 45% of the metered spots in Indianapolis.

Parking meters near downtown and in residential areas will stay at $1 per hour.