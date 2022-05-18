Indy Parks: No definitive date on pools opening this summer

A spokesperson from Indy Parks tells 13News all public swimming pools will open, though there has been no definitive date of when.

INDIANAPOLIS — An empty Broad Ripple Park Pool shows no signs of opening on Memorial Day.

According to Friends of Broad Ripple Pool, the pool has been closed for the last two years.

Some are concerned it could remain closed for a third year, but a spokesperson from Indy Parks tells 13News all public swimming pools will open, though there has been no definitive date of when.

Indy Parks has 18 facilities with pools in Indianapolis, many in need of lifeguards and other positions.

A check of the Indy Parks and Recreation website shows they need 31 lifeguards. Pay for lifeguards starts at $15 an hour, a $2 per hour increase from last year. It is also $5 an hour more than lifeguards made in 2016.

The department also needs 13 pool managers and 16 cashiers. Those positions are also seeing a pay raise for this summer. Pool managers now make $16.50 an hour, while cashiers earn $13 an hour. Head lifeguards are paid $15.75 an hour, which is also an increase over last year.

For more information on becoming a lifeguard or to apply for another position, visit the Indy Parks website.

For more information on Indy Parks jobs, programs, and pool schedules, visit parks.indy.gov, contact the Customer Service Center at 317-327-PARK, or email IndyParksCS@indy.gov.