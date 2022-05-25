Expert shares tips for saving on gas ahead of holiday weekend travel

With the average gas prices currently at $4.58 in Indiana, AAA is sharing ways to save on gas if you plan on driving during the holiday weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 40 million people are expected to travel over Memorial Day weekend, with most people traveling by car. Three million people will be flying, which is 25% more than last year.

With the average gas prices currently at $4.58 in Indiana, AAA is sharing ways to save on gas if you plan on driving during the holiday weekend.

Experts say if you slow down by just 10 to 15 miles per hour, you can improve your fuel economy and save yourself a decent amount of money in gas.

AAA expects to respond to over 425,000 calls for help, so it's important to make sure your car is serviced and ready to go.

"You want to look at the battery, the fuel system, the tires, the brakes and the fluids, AAA spokesperson Molly Fishell said. "You can compare gas prices as you're traveling. You can use our AAA mobile app, and it will tell you the gas stations along your way in which are the cheapest."

If you do plan on traveling by car, AAA recommends taking an emergency supply kit with you, just in case.

AAA also said the best time to hit the road is before 6 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. When you're heading back Monday, it's best to be on the road by 11 a.m.

Click here to find the 10 cheapest places to fill up your tank in central Indiana.