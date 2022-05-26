20-year-old Bloomington man dead in shooting; police investigating as homicide

A witness told police two unknown men wearing face coverings kicked open the back door of an apartment and chased the victim out the front door before the shooting.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man found dead in a wooded area Wednesday morning. The man had been shot multiple times.

On May 25, police responded to a report of shots fired near the 700 block of South Clarizz Boulevard, near East 3rd Street and South College Mall Road, shortly before 6 a.m.

Police did not find any crime scene or victims in their initial search, and people in the area could not provide an exact area of where the shots were fired.

A short time later, police found an apartment with the back door that appeared to have been forcibly entered, but nobody was in the apartment.

After searching for more than an hour, police checked the wooded area to the west of the apartment buildings, where they found a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was shot multiple times in his upper torso.

An autopsy confirmed the 20-year-old man from Bloomington, whose name has not been provided at this time, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators later spoke with the person who lived at the apartment that had allegedly been broken into. That person said two unknown men wearing face coverings kicked open the back door of the apartment and chased the victim out the front door just before the shooting happened.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Wade Barry at 812-339-4477.