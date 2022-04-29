ISP: Man shot by Jasonville officer after lunging with knife

Indiana State Police is investigating the shooting, which involved a Jasonville Police Department officer Friday afternoon.

JASONVILLE, Ind. — A Jasonville man is in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after he was shot when he reportedly lunged at a police officer with a knife.

Indiana State Police is investigating the incident, which occurred Friday afternoon.

According to state police, a Jasonville Police Department officer responded to reports from citizens of a disruptive person outside of a home in the town. The man was holding a knife and police said he refused commands to put the knife down.

When the man reportedly lunged toward an officer, the officer fired at least one shot, hitting the man and wounding him.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known at this time.

State police said no one else was injured in the incident.

The identities of the man or the officers involved have not yet been released.