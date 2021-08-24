At capacity, Indy shelter expands hours to facilitate more adoptions

The shelter will be open noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many animal shelters are full, and that includes Indianapolis Animal Care Services.



The city shelter has been at or above capacity for several weeks. They're looking at new ways to boost adoptions.



One is late night hours.

Saturday, the shelter will be open noon to 9 p.m. for free adoptions.

They also say if you find a stray dog or cat, see if you can find the owner before turning it in.



"If you find a stray animal, the last resort should really be the shelter. If you can, hold on to that animal. We ask that you do that. That frees up that cage for the animal that absolutely needs to come into the shelter," said Katie Trennepohl, director.

She says check to see if the dog or cat is listed on IndyLostPetAlert.com or take the animal to any veterinarian for free to see if its microchipped. And if all else fails, call the shelter.

DID YOU KNOW the shelter offers a program where you can take a dog or cat home to see if it’s a good fit for your family BEFORE committing to adopting the animal? It’s called the ‘Cuddle Before You Commit’ program and it’s really SIMPLE. https://t.co/NG4grJl5AG pic.twitter.com/qJUVfEYRWN — Animal Care Services (@INDYACS) August 24, 2021