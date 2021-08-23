Employers in central Indiana desperate to fill jobs

Some employers are offering increased pay and flexible schedules to attract workers.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News found business after business with "now hiring" signs posted. The job openings include everything from restaurants to warehouse jobs, tech and even management.

An Indianapolis couple, who became McDonald's franchise owners years ago, is now looking for all age groups to fill jobs. James and Pamela Poore's search is so serious because being short-staffed has had an impact on customer service at times.

Poore allows location managers to close the restaurant lobby for safety purposes when they are short on help. That allows the current employees to focus on their drive-thru customers, especially those using the restaurant's mobile order-ahead features on the McDonald's app. He to 13News that it's necessary until he hires the help they need.

There used to be a period where they were overwhelmed with applications from people looking for work.

"We are looking for young ones so we can get them started, as you mentioned, the college students are great," James Poore said. "We have a great college tuition assistance program. We are looking for people who just want a part-time job in addition to another job they already have."

Poore and his wife, who left her corporate job to join him as owner and operator, also talked with 13News about the challenge of competing with other industries also hard hit by empty job positions.