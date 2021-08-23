I-65 and I-70 downtown rebuild option proposes going underground

An analysis found the cost of the recessed option would be about $2.8 billion compared to the "as is" rebuild at $2.3 billion.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indy Chamber and Rethink Coalition, Inc. released findings of a study on rebuilding I-65 and I-70 through downtown Indianapolis.

The "inner loop" as it is called was built 45 years ago and needs some serious upgrades for current traffic conditions.

A study looked at rebuilding the highways as is or looking at a "recessed" option that takes the interstate underground.

An analysis found the cost of the recessed option would be about $2.8 billion compared to the "as is" rebuild at $2.3 billion.

The recessed option though would "reduce the physical footprint, reconnect downtown neighborhoods, and create development opportunities."

The recessed option would also reclaim 45 acres of land within the current interstate right-of-way and create up to 23 acres of additional new land by “capping” over the recessed system – creating the potential for new development, parks, or other uses.

The construction wouldn't begin until after the upgrades are complete to the $280 million North Split project. Reworking north (I-65), east (I-65/70), and south (I-70) legs of the Inner Loop will take place over 10 to 20 years.

The study found that going with the recessed option would attract $5 in new investment for every dollar in construction costs.

The full Arup report can be read and downloaded at rethink65-70.org.