Indianapolis animal shelter asks for public's help after reaching capacity

INDIANAPOLIS — We've heard a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic about an increase in pet adoptions from local animal shelters. But right now, Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is over capacity, and they need the public's help.

To the Rescue wanted to see what the issue is and how the public can help.

Roxie Randall, with IACS, said looking after the welfare of animals and livestock in Marion County is a big job.

IACS takes take care of and adopts out thousands of pets each year. But right now, they are so packed with animals that cats and dogs are lined up in over-flow cages in the hallways and walkways in their Indianapolis facility.

"We've had to set up temporary crates in the hallways for dogs coming into the building," Randall said. "Once those cages are empty, we're moving animals right into there. We've got a list of animals that are already ready for that cage, and of course, that doesn't take into account animals that are brought in for emergency reasons or animals brought in by our officers."

IACS is funded by the city but also relies heavily on volunteers, donations and foster families.

"We have paid staff that are in charge of doing our adoption process or return to owners. We have our officers, and then, we have staff in our veterinary department caring for the animals," Randall said. "We also have a network of volunteers that come in, and they help fill in the gaps to spend some one-on-one time with more animals. Our staff has the ability to see things with the animals. They might be scared with our staff but they're really playful with the volunteers, so they can see different sides of the animals."

Unfortunately, they also have a large number of long-term animals they hope to find forever homes for, like sweet Phyliss, seen in the photo below.

"She is about 2 years old. She came into the facility as a stray, so we don't know much about her history," Randall said.

The shelter is open for adoption every day, and all animals are spayed or neutered and vaccinated before they head to their forever home — and right now, that's all absolutely free!

Click here if you'd like to make a donation to IACS.