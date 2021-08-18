IACS hosts weekly adoption event as shelter deals with overcrowding

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) is hoping to clear space in the shelter with a new weekly adoption event.
The shelter is continuously overcrowded, and the weekly "Wavetastic Wednesdays" is the latest effort to try to help that.
"We are hoping that by providing a new experience for potential adopters, we will be able to get enough animals out of the shelter, so we don’t have to continue using temporary crates in our hallways," said IACS Deputy Director Katie Trennepohl.
The event started Wednesday, Aug. 18. and runs through late October. It's from noon until 5:30 p.m. each week at IACS, located at 2600 S. Harding St.
