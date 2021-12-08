Wednesday marks 9 years since unsolved murder of 85-year-old retired Indiana farmer

Lowell R. Badger was found dead in his home Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Wednesday, Dec. 8, marks nine years since a retired farmer was found dead in his rural Sullivan County home.

Lowell R. Badger was found dead in his home Saturday, Dec. 8, 2012. Police believe he was killed sometime between 8 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2012 and 9:23 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2012.

Police continue to search for answers in the unsolved murder. Detectives have investigated more than 275 tips, conducted nearly 170 interviews, and searched land and water in Sullivan County since the incident.

Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office believe someone in the community has information about Badger's murder that would help bring closure to his family. They say the investigation is still "very active."

There is a $50,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the crime.

A John D. Brush and Company safe and a 46-inch Sony TV were taken from Badger's home at the time of the crime.

Anyone with information should call ISP Senior Trooper BJ Patterson or First Sergeant Jason Fajt at the Putnamville Post at 765-653-4114, or Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom or Chief Deputy Jason Bobbitt at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-589-0805.