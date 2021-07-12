Pet adoption stories earn big grant for Indianapolis shelter

Indianapolis Animal Care Services asked people who had adopted animals from them to submit their stories for a national Petco competition.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis animal shelter is getting a big grant, thanks to two of their adoption success stories.

Two of their stories were selected from thousands of submissions, winning a $15,000 grant.

IACS said the money will be put to good use.

Today, we are being awarded a grant after 2 IACS pet adoption stories were selected as winners in the Petco Love Stories. Join us as we learn how much we are receiving! Posted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Tuesday, December 7, 2021

"It's going to the friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services Foundation and it's going to go towards foster supplies, emergency medical care and anything else at the shelter we need," said Roxie Randall, community outreach manager.

The shelter said they are always looking for people to foster animals, and if you're ready to permanently add a pet to your family, all adoptions there are currently free.