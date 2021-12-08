Man shot while exercising at Carmel fitness center

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was shot at a fitness center Wednesday morning.
Police said the incident happened at Anytime Fitness, located at 110 W. Main St., around 4:20 a.m.
According to police, the man was hit by a bullet in the leg while he was working out. Police said the gunfire came from the parking garage, and shell casings were found there.
