Man shot while exercising at Carmel fitness center

Police said the gunfire came from the parking garage around 4:20 a.m., and shell casings were found there.
Carmel police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning at Anytime Fitness, located at 110 W. Main St.

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a man was shot at a fitness center Wednesday morning.

Police said the incident happened at Anytime Fitness, located at 110 W. Main St., around 4:20 a.m.

According to police, the man was hit by a bullet in the leg while he was working out. Police said the gunfire came from the parking garage, and shell casings were found there.

