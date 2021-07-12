Woman, 10-year-old daughter killed in Sullivan County crash

The car driven by 38-year-old Ashley Hedden was struck by a pick-up truck that failed to yield at a stop sign.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — A woman and her daughter were killed in a crash in rural Sullivan County Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police investigators say the driver of a pick-up truck failed to yield at a stop sign while traveling south on County Road 350 West at County Road 300 North and struck an eastbound Lincoln passenger car. The impact forced both vehicles off the road and the Lincoln came to rest on the driver's side door.

The driver of the Lincoln, 38-year-old Ashley Hedden, and her 10-year-old daughter, Grace, were killed in the crash. Another of Hedden's daughters, who was also a passenger in the car, was taken to Sullivan County Community Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 62-year-old Gary Ferree of Sullivan, was also taken to Sullivan County Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have contributed to the crash, state police said in a release.