Deadly crash under investigation in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are investigating a two-car crash that left one person dead Tuesday evening.
The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sheek Road at Emerald Lakes Drive, which is just southwest of Interstate 65 and Main Street.
A police department spokesperson said the driver of one of the cars was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the second car was treated at a hospital for back and neck injuries but their condition was unavailable.
A crash investigation team was called to the scene.
