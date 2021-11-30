x
Deadly crash under investigation in Greenwood

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sheek Road at Emerald Lakes Drive.
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police in Greenwood are investigating a two-car crash that left one person dead Tuesday evening.

The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sheek Road at Emerald Lakes Drive, which is just southwest of Interstate 65 and Main Street.

A police department spokesperson said the driver of one of the cars was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the second car was treated at a hospital for back and neck injuries but their condition was unavailable.

A crash investigation team was called to the scene.

