2 IMPD officers 'stable' after northeast Indianapolis stabbing; suspect shot by police

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers were stabbed and a suspect shot by police on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Wednesday.
IMPD officers responded to the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds, on a disturbance around 1:15 a.m.
During the incident, two officers were stabbed and the suspect was shot by police, an IMPD spokesperson said.
IMPD said both officers were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition. The suspect was also taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.
The identity of the officers and suspect involved has not been provided.
The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. An IMPD spokesperson said they don't believe there is any ongoing public safety threat to the community with regard to the incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.
What other people are reading:
- Officers fatally shoot suspect believed to be connected to deadly shooting in Henry County
- The smile they get to see every day | Avon family grateful for Riley Hospital for Children
- Indianapolis doctor urges people to get vaccinated as omicron variant nears US
- How to check a charity before you donate
- 'It's the correct decision' | Woman convicted in fatal bus stop crash won't be home for Christmas, family of victims 'grateful'
- 'We are heartbroken': Pageant community mourns death of Emma Sweet
- IPS joins lawsuit against JUUL electronic cigarettes
- Injuries reported after car crashes into AT&T store on Indy's northwest side