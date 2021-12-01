2 IMPD officers 'stable' after northeast Indianapolis stabbing; suspect shot by police

Two officers were injured in the incident on Fairfield Avenue near the Indiana State Fairgrounds just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers were stabbed and a suspect shot by police on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Wednesday.

IMPD officers responded to the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue, just south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds, on a disturbance around 1:15 a.m.

During the incident, two officers were stabbed and the suspect was shot by police, an IMPD spokesperson said.

IMPD said both officers were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition. The suspect was also taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The identity of the officers and suspect involved has not been provided.

The IMPD Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident. An IMPD spokesperson said they don't believe there is any ongoing public safety threat to the community with regard to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.

IMPD is on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in the 1400 hundred block of Fairfield Ave.



Two officers were injured during the incident & are in stable condition.



The suspect has non-life threatening injuries.



Media staging is at at Woodland & Fairfield. PIO is en route pic.twitter.com/VVvYan7NGj — IMPD (@IMPDnews) December 1, 2021