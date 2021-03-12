2 drivers charged in accident that killed 8-year-old and injured other children

Giovanni Romero, 21, and Teresa Miranda-Carvajal, 44, are facing numerous charges in a deadly crash the day after Thanksgiving.

INDIANAPOLIS — NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the crash.

Giovanni Romero, 21, and Teresa Miranda-Carvajal, 44, are facing charges in a crash the day after Thanksgiving that killed an 8-year-old and injured three other children. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office claims both drivers' alcohol content were above the legal limit.

Romero is facing numerous charges, including causing death while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Miranda-Carvajal is also facing several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a passenger less than 18 years of age.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Meridian Street and Troy Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Nov. 26. Police at the scene told 13News that four juvenile patients were taken to local hospitals with injuries. An 8-year-old, who was in critical condition, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The four children, ages 16, 12, 11 and 8, were passengers in the van with Miranda-Carvajal, according to police. The 8-year-old died from injuries in the crash. Medical officials told police that the 11-year-old was showing little to no brain activity.

In court documents, police said Miranda-Carvajal first denied being the driver of the van, but she was identified as the driver by a witness.

Officers checked surveillance video at the Shell gas station at the intersection and claim Romero went through a flashing red light while speeding.