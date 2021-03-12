Johnson County correctional officer arrested for alleged relationship with female inmate

Zachariah Johnson, 28, of North Vernon, is accused of having a relationship with a female inmate.

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A correctional officer with the Johnson County Sheriff's Office was arrested Thursday for allegedly having a relationship with a female inmate.

Sheriff Duane Burgess said he was made aware of the situation Thursday morning and spoke with the administration staff to discuss the allegations against Zachariah Johnson, 28, of North Vernon.

The inmate and her attorney spoke with members of the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and provided a statement.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office detectives were then brought in to investigate to ensure complete transparency.

Detectives interviewed Johnson around 5:30 p.m. He was arrested and booked into the Johnson County Jail after the interview.

Johnson was preliminary charged with three counts of sexual misconduct, three counts of official misconduct and one count of trafficking with an inmate. He was also fired from his job.

Morgan County sheriff's investigators will give an affidavit to the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office for review. Prosecutor Joseph Villanueva will then make a decision on any formal charges.