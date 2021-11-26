4 children injured in south side crash

The crash just before 2:30 a.m. near Meridian Street and Troy Avenue involved a van and car.

INDIANAPOLIS — Four children were injured early Friday in a crash between a van and another car on the south side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Meridian Street and Troy Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

Police at the scene told 13News that four juvenile patients were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

Two of the children were in critical condition at Riley Hospital. Two others were in serious condition, according to IMPD.

None of their exact ages or identities were immediately shared by authorities.

The four children were passengers in the van, according to police.

Crash investigators are working to determine what led up to the crash and whether alcohol was involved.

Both drivers were tested for possible impairment due to the serious nature of the crash.