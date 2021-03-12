x
Crime

Clay County deputy shot, police searching for suspect

The shooting happened near State Road 59 and County Road 1250 South. That area is south of Clay City.
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — A Clay County deputy was shot in the line of duty Friday morning. 

The deputy was rushed to the hospital and there is no word yet on their condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect in the shooting. People are asked to avoid the area as officers investigate.

Clay City Junior Senior High School and Elementary School were placed on lockdown. 

13News has a crew headed to the area. This is a developing story and will be updated.

