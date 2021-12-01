Investigators to give update on remains found in Jasper County in 1983

The remains of a victim of serial killer Larry Eyler were found near Rensselaer in October 1983.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind — Investigators say they have an update in the case of human remains that were found in northwest Indiana nearly 40 years ago.

Redgrave Research Forensic Services has been working to identify the remains of a man found in a Jasper County field in October 1983. A press conference to release their findings is scheduled for Thursday.

Known for four decades as "Jasper County John Doe," police say the man was killed by Larry Eyler in November 1982 after the confessed serial killer picked him up while he was hitchhiking near Vincennes.

Eyler died while on death row for the murder of a 15-year-old boy. Two days after he died, Eyler's attorney revealed that her client had confessed to a total of 22 murders, including that of the Jasper County John Doe.

Earlier this year, another of Eyler's victims who was found in Newton County was identified. John Ingram Brandenburg Jr. was one of four victims found on an abandoned farm near Lake Village, Indiana on Oct. 18, 1983. The Newton County coroner told 13News three of the four victims who were found have been identified.

Eyler, who worked as a handyman in Indianapolis, Chicago and Terre Haute, was eventually apprehended by a special police task force.

Years after the remains were found, police and first responders who worked at the scene raised money for a headstone for a gravestone for "John Doe" at the Sayler Makeever Cemetery in Rensselaer.