Semi driver killed in head-on crash on I-65 in Tippecanoe County

The crash happened on Interstate 65 northbound around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A semi driver was killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 65 in Tippecanoe County Tuesday evening.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate. Investigators say 50-year-old Walter Sutton of Lonedell, Missouri was driving a semi south on I-65 near the 179 mile-marker north of Lafayette when he ran off the road for an unknown reason.

Sutton's semi traveled through the median and through concrete barriers into northbound traffic, where it struck another semi head-on.

The driver of the second semi died at the scene of the crash. The identity of the victim has not been released, pending notification of their family.