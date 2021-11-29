Man dies, another seriously injured in Sullivan County crash

Jeremy Jewell, a 40-year-old from Carlisle, Indiana, was pronounced dead on the scene.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Indiana — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County Sunday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 500 East, near County Road 650 South. Early investigation showed a Toyota Camry went off the road and hit a tree.

Jeremy Jewell, 40, of Carlisle, Indiana, died on the scene. Isaiah Jewell, a 22-year-old who was also in the car, had to be pulled from the vehicle. He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. As of Monday afternoon, he was in critical condition.