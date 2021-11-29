Man dies, another seriously injured in Sullivan County crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Indiana — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County Sunday.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on County Road 500 East, near County Road 650 South. Early investigation showed a Toyota Camry went off the road and hit a tree.
Jeremy Jewell, 40, of Carlisle, Indiana, died on the scene. Isaiah Jewell, a 22-year-old who was also in the car, had to be pulled from the vehicle. He was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. As of Monday afternoon, he was in critical condition.
Investigators are still trying to figure out who was driving the car. Indiana State Police is assisting in the investigation.