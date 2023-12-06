23 people shot in Indianapolis since Friday afternoon

Of the 23 people shot, four of them were under 18 years old.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating 18 separate shooting incidents since Friday, June 9. In total, 23 people were shot, four of whom were identified as juveniles.

Saturday morning, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement condoning the violence:

"Last night, gun violence harmed several people across Indianapolis, including multiple children who sustained injuries in separate accidental shootings.

Yet, their true cause was no accident. I share the anger of our community in the proliferation and reckless use of firearms in Indianapolis, and pledge to continue fighting for common-sense gun safety measures to protect our most vulnerable."

Friday, June 9

Near east side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of North Tuxedo Street, near North Sherman Drive and 10th Street, shortly before 2 p.m.

Police arrived and found a 13-year-old boy who had been shot. Medics took him to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition.

Police initially investigated the possibility that the shooting was a self-inflicted, accidental shooting, but later arrested a 16-year-old male for aggravated battery for his alleged role in the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will make the formal charging decisions in the case.

East side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 3500 block of North Colorado Avenue, near East 34th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 4 p.m.

Police arrived and found a woman who had been shot. Medics took her to a hospital for treatment. An update on her condition was not provided.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives believe a physical fight happened between the victim and suspect prior to the shooting. Detectives took the suspect in for questioning and then later released them.

North side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 8100 block of River Bay Drive East, near East 86th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the person intentionally shot themself. An update on their condition was not provided.

West side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a self-inflicted shooting of an 8-year-old in the 4000 block of Breton Street, near West 30th Street and Lafayette Road, around 4:30 p.m.

Police believe the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted.

Medics took the child to Riley Hospital for Children and their condition was said to be stable, according to police.

Near northeast side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 2900 block of Station Street, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, shortly after 9 p.m.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was initially said to be in critical condition but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Southeast side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a juvenile shot in the 4100 block of South Post Road, near Southeastern Avenue, shortly after 10 p.m.

Police arrived and found an 11-year-old girl who had been shot. Medics took her to Riley Hospital for Children in critical condition. IMPD said the victim remains in "critical but stable" condition.

Police said a child was showing another child a handgun that was bought for them when the shooting happened.

"This is another case of kids playing with guns and, unfortunately, something happened and the gun went off," IMPD Capt. Don Weilhammer said.

Detectives located and detained a suspect, and then released the suspect, pending further investigation.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting was accidental.

Saturday, June 10

Near east side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a walk-in person shot at Eskenazi Hospital around 3 a.m.

Police arrived and found a woman who had been grazed by a bullet.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the area of Washington Street and East Parkview Avenue, near North Rural Street, around 2 a.m.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Downtown shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 60 block of East Pearl Street, near North Pennsylvania and East Washington streets, around 3:15 a.m.

Police arrived and found two people who had been shot and then found a third person nearby who had also been shot.

Medics took the three victims to hospitals for treatment and were all said to be stable, according to police.

Detectives detained and questioned a suspect, and then released him, pending further investigation.

East side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a walk-in person shot to Community East Hospital around 6:15 p.m.

Police arrived and found an adult who had been shot. Their condition was not provided.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 3700 block of North Post Road, near East 38th Street, around 5:45 p.m.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Near south side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the area of South East and Lincoln streets, near Madison Avenue, around 9:30 p.m.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot. According to police, his condition is said to be stable.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Northeast side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a walk-in person shot to Eskenazi Hospital shortly after 10 p.m.

Police arrived and found a person who had been shot. Their condition is said to be stable, according to police.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the area of 42nd Street and North Arlington Avenue around 9:40 p.m.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Sunday, June 11

West side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a walk-in person shot to Methodist Hospital around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the victim, only identified as a man, was driven to the hospital after being shot. According to IMPD, he is said to be in critical condition.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the 600 block of South High School Road, near U.S. 36.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

East side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of shots fired in the 70 block of North Devon Avenue, near U.S. 40 and North Franklin Road, around 1 a.m.

Police arrived and found a 12-year-old boy who had been shot. Medics took the boy to a hospital, and his condition was said to be stable, according to police.

Detectives learned there was a party at a short-term rental property in the area, and neighbors told 13News it was far from the only time they've had trouble.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Usif Muhmmad, and 19-year-old Peyton Minor for narcotics and other offenses. Both men were armed at the time of the arrest, and those firearms were recovered. Detectives are still investigating if the men had any role in the shooting.

IMPD did not say whether the child had been at the party or just in the area.

Near northwest side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of two people shot in the 2300 block of West 16th Street, near Lafayette Road, around 3 a.m.

Police arrived and found two people who had been shot. According to police, medics took both victims to hospitals, one in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

Police confirmed they have not detained a suspect at this time.

Indianapolis shooting

IMPD responded to a report of two walk-in persons shot to Community Hospital East around 6 a.m.

Police arrived and found two people who had been shot. Their conditions were not provided.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened at a different location, but they have not found a crime scene yet.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Near northeast side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 2300 block of East 34th Street, near North Keystone Avenue, around 5 a.m.

Police arrived and found a man who had been shot. Medics took him to a hospital, and his condition was said to be stable, according to police.

Police have not shared information about a possible suspect or motive at this time.

East side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 3700 block of Roseway Lane, near 38th Street and North Franklin Road, around 5 p.m.

Police said the man who was shot drove himself to a hospital for treatment before officers arrived to the scene. According to police, his condition is said to be stable.

After conducting a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the victim and a suspect got into an argument prior to the shooting.

Detectives detained and questioned the suspect, and then released the suspect, pending further investigation.

Near southeast side shooting

IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the area of South State Avenue and Palmer Street, near South Keystone Avenue and Prospect Street, shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Police arrived and found two people who had been shot, and a third person had injuries consistent with trauma. Their conditions were not provided.

The IMPD SWAT team responded to assist with a person refusing to come out of the home.

Police later confirmed the person surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident. Police also took another person into custody, but their role and involvement in the incident is still being determined.