1 killed in northeast Indianapolis shooting

Police responded to the shooting in the 2900 block of Station Street around 9 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday night.

Police responded to the shooting in the 2900 block of Station Street, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 9 p.m.

The victim was initially reported to be in critical condition when officers arrived on the scene, but was pronounced deceased a short time later. 

Police tell 13News the victim, who has not yet been identified, was found inside a home.

There is no information about a suspect or possible motive at this time. Homicide detectives are on the scene, searching for witnesses to cooperate with their investigation.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details are confirmed.

