IMPD investigates double shooting on S. State Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to hospitals Sunday evening.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of State Avenue at Palmer Street, which is just north of Minnesota Street.

Few details were immediately available but an IMPD spokesperson said officers investigating a report of a shooting found two people who had apparently been shot.

A third person was injured in the incident. Their injuries weren't specified but IMPD said they were "consistent with trauma."

The spokesperson said one person is in custody but their role in the case, if any, isn't known. A team of tactical officers is at the scene investigating for another person who may be involved.