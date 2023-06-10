3 wounded in early morning shooting near downtown Indianapolis

All victims are reportedly in stable condition and have been transported to area hospitals, according to IMPD.

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hurt in an overnight shooting near downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

IMPD officers said they responded to 65. East Pearl St. on a report of a person shot.

That address is the location of the Pearl Street Pizzeria, but police do not believe the suspected incident happened inside the restaurant.

Officers arrived and found two victims suffering injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

A third victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound or wounds was also found in the 200 block of S. Meridian Street.

Aggravated assault detectives also responded.