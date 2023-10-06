11-year-old girl in critical condition after Post Road shooting

IMPD said the 11-year-old suffered injuries after a shooting they called "accidental" on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — An 11-year-old girl in in critical condition following a shooting near Post Road late Friday night.

IMPD officers responded to 4139 S. Post Road on reports of a person shot and found the child suffered injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. On Saturday, IMPD confirmed the child remains in critical condition at an area hospital. Police believe the shooting was accidental.

On Friday, several accidental shootings involving children happened across Indianapolis

By Saturday morning, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett had released a statement condoning the violence, and said the true cause of the violence was "no accident":

"Last night, gun violence harmed several people across Indianapolis, including multiple children who sustained injuries in separate accidental shootings.

Yet, their true cause was no accident. I share the anger of our community in the proliferation and reckless use of firearms in Indianapolis, and pledge to continue fighting for common-sense gun safety measures to protect our most vulnerable."