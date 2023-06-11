Juvenile sent to hospital after shooting near East Warren

IMPD is still working to confirm the juvenile's age, and do not have an update on their condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was sent to the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told 13News.

That happened near 73 Devon Avenue, near the East Warren neighborhood of Indianapolis.

There is no victim condition at this time.

Preliminarily, IMPD said they heard initial reports the juvenile was a 12-year-old child, but they are still working to confirm their actual age.